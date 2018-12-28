Obi: We Need a New Nigeria

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has charged Nigerians to work together towards enthroning a new Nigeria that will in turn take care of all the needs of Nigerians.

Obi enumerated some of Nigerians’ unmet needs which include provision of security through job creation to constant power supply.

The former governor of Anambra State stated this during an interactive session among PDP faithful at Ekwunife Centre in Awka.

He encouraged Nigerians to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying from his rich pedigree of wealth creation, employer of labour as well as his political and administrative experience, he (Atiku) has the capacity of enthroning the new Nigeria that Nigerians yearn for.

In her speech, the convener of the event, Senator Uche Ekwunife, who described Obi as “our project,” said all Nigerians interested in the progress of the country must join hands to deliver Atiku and Obi.

Corroborating Ekwunife’s statement, Professor ABC Nwosu said Obi’s candidacy had gone beyond Igbo land, concluding that Obi, being a recognised international figure, should be the project of all Nigerians.