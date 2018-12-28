NIWA Completes N2.5bn Baron River Port Cargo Equipment

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has disclosed that the Baro River port Cargo handling equipment installation has been completed and ready for inauguration. The Managing Director/CEO of NIWA, Olorunnimbe Mamora stated this when he visited the Baro River Port to ascertain the level of work done so far.

The NIWA boss stated that the equipment would soon start operation.

Mamora, who was impressed by the contractors fixing the equipment assured stakeholders that the port would be ready in another one week or two.

He commended the contractors for a job well done and praised the community for being a good host and encouraged them to ensure the safety and security of the River Port.

He said the equipment at the Baro Port are first class and will bring glory not only to the Community and the state but the entire nation.

Mamora had recently directed the NIWA engineers to rehabilitate the access road to Baro Port to enable the contractors move their equipment to site and that has been achieved.

Baro River Port, which is the flagship port in the North, will be inaugurated in no distant future by Mr. President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the NIWA boss has promised to improve his staff Welfare.

He made the promise while delivering a speech at the NIWA 2018 end of year party. According to him, the NIWA amendment Act is still alive with the National Assembly and all efforts are being made to ensure the successful passage of the Amendment Act.

Mamora encouraged staff to always put in the best and promised to pay the 13th month salary in order to put smiles on the faces of the workers during this Christmas season.

Highlights of the event was the award of the best Area office which went to the Lagos Area office and best staff of the year 2018 which went to Mr. Jethro John Jalgi also from Lagos Area Office.

Also, three General Managers and one Deputy General Manager that have retired from the services of NIWA were all honoured by the management and staff of the Authority. They are Festus Ojimba, former General Manager Engineering Department, Elias Amago, General Manager (Project Management and Special Duties), Mr. Bawa Zakari, former General Manager, Audit and Capt. White who until his retirement was Deputy General Manager (Marine).

In his response on behalf of the retired General Managers, Ojimba thanked the organisers for considering them worthy of being honoured while Jalgi express his gratitude to the management and staff of NIWA for recommending him as the best staff of the year 2018.