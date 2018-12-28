NDDC Rolls out Emergency Security Centres in Niger Delta

Mary Nnah

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, has taken giant strides to ensure tight security and prompt response to security breech in the Niger Delta, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

A reliable source within the NDDC disclosed that Ekere had concluded plans with NBL and Telecom Masters, Telecom security specialists, to create integrated security information and emergency management centers across the nine states of the region.

According to the source, Ekere whose tenure at the intermediary commission ends in February, 2019, is passionate about leaving a legacy of robust security, for the benefit of both the indigenes and the business community in the Niger Delta region.

The source said: “In view of the initiative, arrangement has been concluded with the consultant, BNL and Telecom Masters Group to build a security network system with NDDC, which will help the business community and the indigenes of the region to have access to emergency lines to support information management and enhance quick action on the part of security agencies deployed to the trouble prone oil region. It is hoped that the initiative will go a long way in ridding crime and violence in the region.”

This reporter who visited parts of the Niger Delta area, observed that several security checkpoints dotted various axis of the region, especially Ogoniland and Akwa-Ibom.

At Ikot Ubo, Mr. Udo Uso Udo, a resident of the area, explained that there is however, need to create links between the security points and the communities for necessary information support.

“Ekere has been a tremendous blessing to Niger Delta people considering his efforts to ensure that enduring peace is actualised in the region.

“The integrated security information and management center initiative is a welcome development because it will provide needed links with security agencies for prompt response in the event of any security treat.

“The border country security will also be created with surveillance system across the border communities.”