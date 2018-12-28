NAHCO Appoints New Group MD/CEO

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) has appointed, Mrs. Olatokunbo Adenike Fagbemi as Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Her appointment was announced in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by the Board of Directors of the company.

Fagbemi took over effective December 20, 2018, following the resignation of Mr Idris Yakubu, the erstwhile Managing Director.

The company said Fagbemi’s appointment was to drive the new group structure announced by the company.

All NAHCO’s subsidiary companies, including NAHCO Free Zone (NFZ), Nahco Energy and Power (EPI) and Mainland Cargo Options Limited (MCO), will report directly to the GMD/CEO, a statement from the company said.

It noted that Fagbemi is a thoroughbred aviation management professional and a management turnaround expert with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Airport Council International (ACI) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) certifications who would bring on board her wealth of experience in championing the agreed strategic transformation plan of NAHCO following a Board and management retreat with inputs from KMPG.

“She will implement the new strategic plan, operationalise a seamless and harmonised group structure which will transform NAHCO into one of the best companies in the world. The new GMD will focus on improving customer experience, drive stakeholder value, enhance shareholders’ investment in the Company, integrate and closely monitoring of the activities of the subsidiaries to create synergies and better returns on capital.

Fagbemi, would, in the immediate, have the task of repositioning the company, maintaining industrial harmony, energising the staff and improving stakeholder relationships and values,” the company said in a statement.