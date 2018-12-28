LADOL Get ISO 45001 Certification

LADOL Free Zone’s logistics company has been awarded International Organization Standardisation, (ISO) 9001:2015 and 45001:2018+14001:2015.

LADOL in a statement said it is the first company in the whole of West Africa to meet this standard. The wholly Nigerian owned company said it continued to break new ground and prove that Nigerian companies can lead the way and exceed international standards.

“Achieving these standards took the hard work of all the staff at every level of the company and is a testament to their hard work throughout the 17 years that this company has been building and investing in infrastructure. The certification reflects the fact that LADOL’s success is built on hard work, consistency, long-term planning and sustainable business practices – all of which are reflected in the Company’s policies and procedures. The staff and management also believe in continuous learning, training and improvement.

“ISO 9001:2015 certification was achieved after a rigorous and transparent audit process conducted by Bureau Veritaswhile ISO 45001:2018+14001:2015 was conducted by RINA between December 10 -14, 2018. According to ISO, achieving 9001:2015 certification means that an organization has demonstrated the following: Customer focus, Leadership, Innovation of people, Systematic approach to management, Continual improvement, Factual approach to decision-making, Mutually beneficial supplier relations, “it said.

The company said the newest version of the ISO 9001 certification contains key updates including an emphasis on risk-based thinking to enhance the application of the process approach, improved applicability for services and increased leadership requirements.

“The goal of ISO 45001 is the reduction of occupational injuries and diseases. The standard is based on OHSAS 18001, conventions and guidelines of the International Labour Organization including ILO OSH 2001, and national standards. It includes elements that are additional to BS OHSAS 18001 which it is replacing over a three-year migration period from 2018 to 2021.ISO 45001 also follows the High-Level Structure of other ISO standards like ISO9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 which makes integration of these standards much easier, “it added.

LADOL’s Managing Director, Dr. Amy Jadesimi said: “Achieving these certifications reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, for which I thank them all. Many staff members worked long hours, and everyone was enthusiastic and collaborative, I am very proud of us all. This is part of a long-term plan and we will continue to improve every year exceeding international standards and very soon setting them. Nigerian companies are very well placed to take the lead in several areas, leveraging off our huge untapped and under-served market, but having strong quality and safety standards is a must for all of us. The United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals also provide a template on which we can build new business policies, procedures and models that are most likely to be highly profitable in the medium to long-term.

“Being the first company in Nigeria to achieve the new ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management certification and the only one to have both that standard, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001:2018 has placed LADOL among an elite category of companies which are internationally recognized for best practices.”