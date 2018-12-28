Boxing Meets Music as GOtv Boxing Night 17 Holds Friday

The much anticipated 17th edition of GOtv Boxing Night (GOtv Boxing Night 17) holds today at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

The event, a confluence of boxing and music, will feature eight bouts and live musical performances by Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni Da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey.

The headline bout is the World Boxing Federation (Intercontinental) super featherweight title between Nigeria’s Seun “The Machine” Wahab and Issa “Peche Boy” Nampeche of Tanzania.

In the other international duel, Ghana’s Victor Kemavor will confront US-based Nigerian, Femi “The Eagle” Oyeleye. The domestic scene is represented by top stars like Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai and Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola among others.

The best boxer at the event will win a cash prize of N1. 5million.