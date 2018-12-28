66-years-old Newspaper Vendor Declared Missing in Lagos

A 66-year-old newspaper vendor, Bernard Chikezie Mba, has been declared missing by the Newspapers and Magazines Distributor’s Association of Nigeria (NDAN).

He was said to have picked up his daily newspaper supply at the Lagos Island Newspaper Deport at about 6a.m. on December 14, 2018.

The Chairman, NDAN, Godwin Akpan, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, said Mba mysteriously disappeared after collecting his papers for the day.

He said: “Mba hawks his newspapers at the Bode Thomas, Surulere axis. He is believed to have been kidnapped while his Newspapers worth N70,000 was missing along with him.

“His wife, his four boys and a girl keep crying for the quick returns home of their daddy.”

He called on Nigerians who know his whereabout to contact the nearest police station, report to the nearby media houses, or call 08033515335 immediately.