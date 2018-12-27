Investigation into Murder of Former CDS, Badeh, Still Ongoing, Say Police

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The police Thursday said investigation of five suspects arrested over the murder of former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh, is still ongoing and parade of the suspects would take place once investigation is concluded.

Badeh was killed by unknown gunmen on the 18th December, 2018, along Abuja-Keffi way, while returning from his farm in Nasarawa State.

The police had earlier scheduled Thursday, December 27, 2018 for the parade of two principal suspects along with three others but had to suspend the idea so as not to jeopardise investigation, adding that other suspects are still at large.

“On the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, the Joint Police Investigation Team (IGP INTELLIGENCE RESPONSE TEAM and the SPECIAL TACTICAL SQUAD) set up by the IGP and mandated to within the shortest possible time to arrest all those responsible for the killing of the former, Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh on the 18th December, 2018 in Nasarawa State arrested two (2) principal suspects who participated in the killing of the former, Chief of Defence Staff on 18th December, 2018, and three (3) other suspects in connection with the heinous crime. They are now in police custody undergoing investigation.

“The investigation into the killing of the former Chief of Defence Staff is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large.

“The parade of the two (2) principal suspects and the three (3) other gang members now in police custody will not come up today so as not to jeopardize the on-going investigation,” a statement by spokesman of the Force, DCP Jimoh Moshood, said.

The statement noted that the Nigeria Police Force will not relent nor leave any stone unturned in getting to the root of the killing and bring all perpetrators to justice.