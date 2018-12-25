Niger PDP Greets Christians, Canvasses Prayer for Peaceful 2019 Polls

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has felicitated with Christians in the country on the occasion of this year’s celebration of Christmas, saying they should use the period to pray for the smooth conduct of the 2019 general election.

In the message signed by the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Tanko Beji, PDP said Christmas “is about peace, love and perseverance” and therefore asked adherents to imbibe these spirit for the overall development of the state and the country.

According to Beji, “As we celebrate, we should all remember that Jesus Christ is the apostle of peace and love, the pedestal on which Christianity stands, we should therefore continue to preach peace, live in peace with one another and pursue peace in any position we find ourselves.

“We should use the occasion to reflect on the state of our dear country and pray to God to transform our economy and give our leaders the wisdom to govern us according to God’s injunction.

“We are all aware of the serious security situation the country has found itself as a result of the inability of the government to protect lives and property of the ordinary people, we should therefore pray to God to save the nation from the clutches of the evil ones among us.”

He noted: “This is the last Christmas before the 2019 general election. Our country needs prayers for God to intervene in our affairs so that the government of the day and the Independent National Electoral Commission will be able to conduct a free, fair and credible election that will not only be acceptable to all the stakeholders but the international community.

“We have already seen signs of desperation in some of those that will contest the election with their deployment of thugs and misuse of state apparatus to intimidate the opposition political parties and their members, we should not allow their do or die attitude to stop us from voting for the PDP in the election.”

Beji advised voters to “use this auspicious occasion to urge you all to jealously protect your voter cards which is the only instrument and power you have to vote out the inept and focusless leadership we have at all levels in our country”.