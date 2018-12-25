Lalong Proposes N148bn Budget

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday proposed N148 billion ‘Budget of Rescue and Infrastructural Growth’ for 2019 to the state House of Assembly.

Speaking at the occasion, Lalong said: “You will recall that on December 22, 2017, I presented to this honourable assembly a ‘Budget of Rescue and consolidation’. The underlining principle of the budget was to consolidate on the gains and achievements of this administration since the beginning of our ‘Rescue Mission’ in May 2015. The budget was also aimed at completing the ongoing projects as our first tenure is gradually coming to an end.

“During the period in question, which also marked the third year anniversary of our administration, I made a state-wide address with the theme: ‘Integrity, Accountability and Transparency in Leadership’. This arose from my desire to further entrench these values as a standard in responsive and people-oriented governance. This ideal cannot be different for 2019 budget presentation which is the last to this eighth assembly.

“For the 2018 fiscal year, a budget of N145, 488,066,352.00 was presented to this honourable assembly. The assembly deliberated and passed a budget of N146,406,074,921.00 which was signed by my humble self on the January 30, 2018.