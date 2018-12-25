GOtv Boxing Night 17: I’ll Teach ‘Joe Boy’ A Lesson, Says Ganiyu

African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Otto “Joe Boy” Joseph, will have a torrid time at GOtv Boxing Night 17 on December 28, if the words of his opponent, Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu, is to be believed.

Both boxers are scheduled to go against each other in a national lightweight challenge bout, one of the eight contests billed for the event, which holds at the Tafawa Balewa Square. The event will feature live musical performances by Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni da Entertainer, Daddy Showkey, TJ Classic and OJ Flamez. According to the lesser known Ganiyu, anonymity will be a big weapon in his duel against the yet undefeated Joe Boy.

“I have seen him fight many times and I know his strengths and weaknesses. He knows nothing about me. I will shock him and teach him a big lesson. He has been dismissive of my chances, but he will realise on that day that he has made a mistake,” he boasted.

GOtv Boxing Night 17, the biggest ever edition of the show, will feature the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title bout between Segun “The Machine” Wahab of Nigeria and Issa “Peche Boy” Nampepeche.

Also scheduled is an international middleweight challenge clash between US-based Nigerian, Oluwafemi “The Eagle” Oyeleye, and Victus Kemavor of Ghana.

Other bouts include a national light welterweight challenge between Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi and Yusuf Mufutau; and national lightweight challenges between current West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Mubarak Hamzat; and Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola and Nurudeen “Prince” Fatai.

Femi “Small Tyson” Akintayo will square up against Ebubechukwu “Coded Man” Eze in a middleweight contest; while Opeyemi Adeyemi will slug it out against Jamiu Dada in a bantamweight challenge.

The event will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries, and the best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1.5 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.