Enugu APC Crisis Deepens, Governorship Candidate Berates Faction

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The post-primary election crisis bedeviling the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has worsened as the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Ayogu Eze, has accused another claimant to the position, George Ogara of engaging in deceit to attract sympathy.

Ogara had disputed the emergence of Eze as APC’s governorship candidate in Enugu state, having participated in a another primary organised by a faction of the state executive.

Ogara had alleged that his campaign office was attacked by persons linked to Eze for political reasons.

But Eze said Ogara is lying, adding that he is on an impossible mission.

Eze said “our attention has been drawn to a calumny campaign by a faceless group claiming that the defunct campaign office of one Geroge Ogara who was an unsuccessful aspirant in the past APC governorship primary election in Enugu State was attacked in Enugu and that supporters of our governorship candidate may have been responsible having lost the party’s primary election for the governorship candidate”.

Eze in a statement issued yesterday by his campaign Spokesman, Okey Ezirigwe , said the reported attack on Ogara’s campaign office in Enugu was a stage-managed antics aimed at drawing unwarranted attention to himself.

“Ordinarily we would have ignored it knowing that all that they wanted to achieve was to draw attention to themselves. We don’t believe his so-called office was attacked but if it was, it must have been orchestrated by him to draw attention to himself,” he said.

Eze’s aide further said the rush to name someone as suspect even before the police began their investigation has portrayed the whole saga as nothing but “stage-managed hoax”.

He said Ogara is not a threat to Eze’s gubernatorial ambition and cannot therefore warrant any of his supporters wasting precious time and energy to attack the campaign office.

“To set the records straight for the public however, we wish to state that it was a stage-managed hoax, designed to distract Senator Ayogu Eze Campaign Organisation from the serious issues of election and to waste precious time joining issues with a non-existent candidate, known only in the delusional imagination of those who have been funding him and goading him into a mission impossible.

“Our campaign is focused on issues of mis-governance and has no time for violence. Our principal, Senator Eze abhors violence and will not condone it by any of his supporters or anybody within his campaign structure.

“We call on the police to investigate the so-called attack, if it ever happened, and bring anybody indicted to book,” he said.