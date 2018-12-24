VFD Promotes Technology, Innovation

The VFD Group, an investment company has expressed support for the ‘Girls Coding,’ an initiative of the Pearls Africa Foundation.

Girls Coding is passionate about increasing the number of females in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), training the girls in underserved community and improving the resourcefulness of young girls and women through our widespread packages.

Speaking when she received the team from Pearls Africa Foundation in her office, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications Unit, VFD Group, Sylvia Henry-Toochukwu, said one of the core values at VFD Group is innovation.

This, according to her, was why the group is continually creating innovative ways to serve our customers better.

“In the light of this, VFD Group has partnered with Pearls Africa to encourage the growth of innovation and technology, through the Girls Coding program, amongst other things.

“As we work to remain on top of the foremost financial technologies, we recognise innovation in other organisations and we’re dedicated to supporting ideas that drive the economy,” Henry-Toochukwu added.

According to her, the VFD Group has entered into a long-term partnership with Pearls Africa which would be beneficial to the Nigerian economy, the girl child and indeed Nigerian children.

On her part, the Programme Officer, Pearls Africa Foundation, Lilian Ijeoma Idowu, explained that the foundation is a social enterprise that is heavily invested in the advancement of young girls and women with more focus on vulnerable young girls living in under-served communities through training in technology, skill acquisitions, entrepreneurship, mentorship and internship placements.

The foundation has a community of young girls and women in STEM as well as ethics, leadership skills, self-empowerment/development, confidence, public speaking, self-esteem which leads to economic independence. At its core, they provide functional skills to young girls thus improving their quality of life.

The founder of the foundation, Abisoye Ajayi Akinfolarin was recently nominated as one of the top ten finalists on CNN Heroes for 2018.