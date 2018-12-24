Spectranet Assures Subscribers of Better Service Offerings

By Emma Okonji

Against the backdrop of the information that some networks are indebted within the industry, which might disrupt service offering soon, Spectranet 4G LTE has state that the network is not affected by the issues raised in the recent publication.

The Chief Executive Officer, Spectranet 4G LTE, Ajay Awasthi, who spoke on the commitment of the company, said it would offer best of service offerings to its customers.

According to him, Spectranet would continue to rollout the Spectranet 4G LTE network, and ensure that its service quotient Is high and would sustain such high level service quotient.

He said Spectranet as a brand has not only invested in technology but also in human capital to ensure that customers enjoy high speed internet service.

He added that, Spectranet 4G LTE tapped into the yuletide period to initiate a special promotion tagged the ‘Big Five Promo,’ to celebrate with new and existing subscribers hoping that they will take advantage of the benefits of the promotion to increase data as well as on-board close friends and associates to the network that provides best-in-class service to subscribers.

The Spectranet 4G LTE network, according to him was built on trust and consistent excellent quality service to the subscribers and in the period of the yuletide, “we will continue to ensure that subscribers stay connected with excellent internet experience on our 4GLTE network,” Awasthi said.

According to him, “When we commenced business for the year, we stated our position on consistent evolution and sustained investment in providing best-in-class customer service experience.

“As a customer-centric brand, we have stayed true to this promise with significant investment going into safety of systems and service excellence.

“We have brought our services closer to our customers with the creation of more express outlets and shops. We have received commendations and positive feedbacks from these points. Because we value our customers, we are raising investments to upgrade our systems and ensure their safety as they connect to opportunities and things that matter. We would do this in the coming year.”