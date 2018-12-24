Oshiomhole is a Noise Maker, Says Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha has described the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, as a noise maker.

Okorocha also said Oshiomhole owed civil servants in Edo State seven months arrears of salary by the time he left office as governor.

He said the APC national chairman lacked the moral right to contribute on issues concerning payment of civil servants salaries.

Okorocha said instead of Oshiomhole to market the ruling party during a rally in Owerri, he was busy abusing him (Okorocha).

The Imo State governor who spoke in a press statement issued in Owerri, yesterday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the former Edo State governor is angry because his (Oshiomhole) preferred APC governorship candidate in Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, does not have the clout to win the state for the ruling party.

Okorocha equally challenged Oshiomhole to publish his scorecard as the state governor for eight years while he (Okorocha) publishes his own scorecard as the Imo State governor.

The statement read partly, “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, was in Owerri on Friday, December 21, 2018, for the flag-off Campaign of Chief Hope Uzodinma, his preferred governorship candidate of the party, and he insulted and told petty lies against Governor Rochas Okorocha.”

“We won’t allow Oshiomhole to have his cake and still eat it.”

“Adams Oshiomhole was governor in Edo State for eight years. Rochas Okorocha has been governor in Imo for less than eight years. And we challenge Oshiomhole to publish his achievements in Edo State for the eight years he was governor and let Rochas publish his own achievements in Imo in less than eight years. And let Nigerians judge between the two who failed as a governor. If Oshiomhole failed to accept this challenge, we won’t have any other option than to conclude that he is just a noise maker.”

“Oshiomhole has been talking and working to fulfill his own part of whatever deal he has with Chief Hope Uzodinma. He is acting his own part and in doing that, has thrown caution to the wind.”