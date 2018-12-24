Jazz, African Percussion Blend as 10th HotSports Carol Holds Today

Multiple instrumentalist, Olu Jazz, a ka ‘D Saxtalkative’ headlines what promises to be an evening of fun laced with spiritual rejuvenation as the HS Media Group (HotSports) Christmas Carol by the Poolside serves off in Lagos tomorrow. The Show, now in its 10th year, traditionally takes place on Christmas Eve and has, over the years, served as a Platform for frontline sports marketing and production Company, HotSports Big. Ltd to connect with its clients, staff, their families and other friends and well-wishers during the Yuletide.

A statement signed by the Company’s executive director, Commercial services, Mr. Felix Ideh, says guests at the 10th edition of the annual gathering have quite a bit of fun to look forward to as this year’s service offers something totally different from the past nine. “For instance, this year, we have decided to go fully African. Popular Carol numbers will be enjoyed by our guests in a fusion of Jazz and African percussion thus ensuring that we spend more time on the dancing floor than we have done in the past nine editions of the Programme. For this year, the dress code for the event is African smart casual with a touch of red while HS Production Services Ltd, HotSports’ sister company has concluded arrangements to stream it live on YouTube, Facebook as well as Tweeter”, Ideh volunteered.

On his part, Olu Jazz sees the HotSports Carol by the Poolside as part of a Jazz revolution he began upon his return to Nigeria earlier in the year after a musical sojourn in the United States of America. After performing alongside Jazz legends and heavyweights across the globe, Olu Jazz nurses an ambition to return this genre of music to its roots. “Jazz originated from Africa”, he says and continued: “and even though slave trade etc exported to the western world, we should take back what belongs to us and I am leaving no stone unturned in the effort to Africanise Jazz. This is the Gospel and the 10th HotSports Carol by the Poolside presents a perfect opportunity to spread it”.

The show which kicks off at 7pm will be presided over by the director, post graduate school, St. Francis of Assisi College of Theology, Wusasa, the Ven. (Dr) Adeyemi Agbelusi.