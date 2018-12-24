Hubmart Stores Delight Customers

On the heels of the success of the first raffle draw in the ongoing Awoof promotion and prize presentation ceremony, one of the leading indigenous retail chains, Hubmart stores has concluded the second Awoof raffle draw with winners carting away shopping vouchers and freebies valued at N3.5 million.

The raffle draw was conducted by Musician Isaac Geralds and Niyi Adeleke, the Assistant Head, Enforcment Unit, National Lottery Regulatory Commission at Ikeja GRA store of Humbert.

The Vice President, Marketing, Cheng Fuller, stated that the retail chain was pleased with the massive participation of its customers in all Hubmart activations and was always happy to share delight.

According to Fuller, “We were pleased with the customer’s participation in our Awoof promotions but even more pleasantly surprised at the massive turnout we experienced during the just concluded Black Friday promotions. For this, we are deeply grateful to you our beloved loyal customers”.

He further stated that following the Black Friday sales and in a bid to further spread the spirit of celebration and goodwill among its customers this Christmas, Hubmart stores would be having her first ever Orange Friday Fiesta, a customer-driven initiative which would eclipse the just concluded and hugely successful Black Friday sales promotion.

“The Orange Friday Fiesta, which has been scheduled to commence on the 14th of December 2018 will see Hubmart offer customers bumper flash discounts on electronics, alcoholic beverages, fresh produce, groceries as well as lots of other surprises.

“Think of Black Friday, and amplify that a hundred times”, he said.

The key thrust of the fiesta as explained by the Vice President, Marketing (Cheng Fuller) was the celebration of 3 years of Hubmart Stores delighting her teeming customers.