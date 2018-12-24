Edo SIP trains 20 entrepreneurs on access to funding

As part of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s strategy to boost job creation and stimulate innovation, the Edo State government has trained 20 entrepreneurs on tactics for accessing funding to scale up their businesses.

Focal Person, Edo Social Investment Programme, Miss Osayuwamen Aladeselu, disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Benin City, noting that of the over 70 entrepreneurs that indicated interest to be part of the Edo Start-Up Fund, only 20 were selected as pioneers.

Aladeselu said that the entrepreneurs include, “Nuna Food, a special solution and formula, for nursing mothers; Paybyana, a software application, which can grow businesses through easy-to-use card payment service; Med-Plan; Gloph Concept, a customised plantain chips producer; Nano Doors, owned by a 20-year-old inventor, which makes a desk with installed computers to ensure easy computer access for students.

The training programme includes training on business idea development, business pitch, marketing and advertising, sales and profit projection, among others.

She said, “most of the entrepreneurs who previously could not pitch their business ideas to inventors are now able to articulate themselves. Another two-week intensive training was organised for the incubates of EDSUF at the South-South Innovation Hub in Benin City.”

She congratulated the trainees for making it to the final stage of the pitch as Governor Godwin Obaseki has promised a start-up fund of N500.000 and N300.000 to the best in each category.