Cooperative Society Donates Relief Materials to Elderly Peoples’ Homes

By Oluchi Chibuzor

The Cooperative Society arm of one of the International Oil Companies has donated relief materials to selected homes for the elderly to help improve their well-being.

The Head, Legal and Compliance, Total E&P Nigeria Staff Multipurpose Co-operative Society, Henry Hector-Amiwero, who disclosed this recently while distributing the items in Lagos, said the need to help the senior citizens was a task they were motivated to do and to improve their quality of life.

According to him, with no public provision of geriatric care, elderly people rely on family members and neighbours for their sustenance, saying that staff, through the co-operative society decided to contribute to the great works been done by the various homes.

Hector-Amiwero further urged organisations to consider helping the elderly in the society through various initiatives that would help increase livelihood and reduce their dependency on family members with low income

According to him, “the well-being among older people in Nigeria is of great concern to us, because we will also retire at some point of our career to join the league of senior citizens of the society, which does not depend on whatever you have,” adding that “there is need to developed a policy that will cover the overall well-being package of people well above sixty-five years of age, especially those with low income in the society.

“The trend is only those with well- established means of living and those who receive regular support from their families are healthier in the society and that is why we decided to visit old people’s homes in Yaba and Mushin in Lagos respectively.”

The President of Eti Osa Multipurpose Cooperative Union Limited, Mr. Aborode Bola, thanked Total Co-operative Society for the donation of food stuff, toiletries and other relief material, to the selected homes and in showing interest in the areas where others failed to recognise.