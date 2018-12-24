APC Urges Nigerians to Pray for Leaders

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to use the opportunity offered by the Christmas celebration to offer prayers for the improvement of the situation in the country.

While felicitating with Christians and all Nigerians on the occasion of the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ, APC said Christians should use the period to pray, “for our leaders and the peace, progress and socio-economic development of our dear country”.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, APC said all should learn to embrace the virtue of self- sacrifice which Jesus Christ is noted for.

“As we gather with family and friends for the Christmas festivities which is characterised by gift-giving, social gatherings and feasting, we should remember and extend love and generosity to the less-privileged around us.

“We should also emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ exemplified by self sacrifice,” it said.

