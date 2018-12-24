2019: Don’t Betray Public Trust,c Tells Staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said it will not hesitate to discipline any staff found to have betrayed public trust during the 2019 general elections.

INEC Public Affairs Officer in Akwa Ibom, Mr. Don Etukudo, gave the warning in a statement in Uyo, the state capital, yesterday.

Etukudo urged INEC staff to ensure that the commission is able to deliver free, fair and credible election to the people of the state in line with its mandate.

“In the last one year, the commission has been counselling staff on how to ensure a successful 2019 general election and will initiate disciplinary measures on staff that compromise the process,” he said.

He said the commission had withdrawn some electoral officers from the field and re-assigned them to different local government areas.

According to him, the exercise is a strategic re-organisation and re-positioning to ensure that the process leading to the general election is fool-proof.

Etukudo said the commission was rejuvenating and re-positioning its personnel to the core values of integrity and impartiality necessary to drive them towards delivering on the commission’s mandate.

He urged politicians in the state to steer clear of INEC’s staff in the forthcoming general election by refraining from “unethical engagement” that may jeopardise the careers of the staff.

Etukudo further said INEC staff recently elevated had been given their letters of promotion.

He enjoined the affected staff to reciprocate the gesture by re-dedicating and committing themselves to the mandate of the commission.