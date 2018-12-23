Yuletide: FAAN Assures Air Travelers of Safety at All Airports

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has assured passengers of its preparedness to cater to the needs of travellers during the yuletide.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, gave the assurance in a statement made available to the press in Abuja.

FAAN said it wished to notify air travelers and other airport users that her network of airports across the country were fully prepared for the usual surge in passenger traffic during the season.

The statement read: “In preparation for the season and beyond, we have beefed up security at all airports, especially the major international gateways in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano.

“Also, we are improving on our facilities and infrastructure to ensure maximum comfort for all airport users. Recently, a brand new international terminal was commissioned for use at the Port Harcourt International Airport. A similar facility was also commissioned in Abuja on Thursday December 20, 2018.”

FAAN said the VIP lounge at thetion’s premier airport, the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, has been renovated to enhance passenger comfort and that the carousels were working optimally, amidst other facilities upgrade currently on going.

“The stories are similar at all other airports, as the Authority has put in place facilities, procedures and systems to ensure maximum comfort, safety and security of airport users during this season and beyond.”

Yakubu further stated that: “FAAN will like to use this opportunity to appeal to passengers to please get to the airports early to conclude all check-in procedures in good time, so as to avoid the experience of missing their

flights.

“This is important because of the heavy passenger traffic that is usually the experience around this time and also due to ongoing construction works around the Lagos and Abuja airports.

“FAAN will continue to deliver on its core values of Safety, Security and Comfort”, the statement added.