Polo Buff, Dapo Ojora’s Daughter, Tara, Weds Ola Ayodeji’s Son, Folajimi

In few weeks, Otunba Adekunle Ojora and his adorable wife, The Erelu Oodua, Ojuolape Ojora, play hosts to a galaxy of personalities, who will gather to witness the traditional marriage ceremony of their granddaughter.The ceremony involves Tara Ojora and Folajimi Ayodeji. The Introduction ceremony, (Writing-In), was held on Sunday, 16 December, 2018, at the Ojora family house in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The bride, Tara, is first daughter of Dapo Ojora, astute businessman and Polo enthusiast, and his beautiful wife, Patricia, a lawyer and the CEO of PromoPrint Ventures Limited. The outfit specialises in the manufacture and branding of gift items such as shirts, caps, bags, and other corporate give-aways. Tara, 23, is also the niece of Toyin Ojora-Saraki, wife of Dr Bukola Saraki, the president of Senate. She is the Founder of Natures Locks, an online platform promoting the beauty of natural hair for black women in particular.

The groom, Folajimi, is the son of Iranola Ayodeji, former banker, accomplished businessman, the Chief Transformation and Strategy Officer of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and a high-ranking member of the Nigerian social establishment. His mother, Ayotola Ayoyinka Ayodeji, an accomplished lawyer and a visiting lecturer at the University of Westminster, United Kingdom, is the granddaughter of the late Sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Her father, Professor Allen Bankole Oladunmoye Olukayode (ABOO) Oyediran, is a world-renowned medical scholar and former Vice-Chancellor of University of Ibadan, while her mother, Reverend Omotola Oyediran is the eldest daughter of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Yeye Oba HID Awolowo. She is the former Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publisher of Tribune titles.