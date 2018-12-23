Governor Oyetola’s Diplomatic Shuttles

The Governor of the State of Osun, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola has hit the ground running. As the Chief of Staff in the immediate past administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, he is certainly not a “new face” in the scheme of things.

It is trite knowledge that the fad amongst our governors is going on incessant foreign trips under the guise of seeking foreign direct investment. The outcomes of such money gulping trips are largely debatable. But then, it appears that there is a new Sheriff in town at least for now in Osun. Governor Oyetola seems to be in absolute concurrence with the Yoruba axiom of “ile latin ko eso rode,” “charity begins at home.”

The new Osun helmsman’s first port of call was at the Abuja headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, where he was received in audience by the Minister, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, himself a former Governor of Lagos State. According to news reports, the meeting was essentially centered on the State of Osun’s infrastructural development. In practical terms, the governor requested for the intervention of the federal government on the completion of some major federal road projects in the state. The roads listed include but not limited to Iwo-Osogbo, Osogbo- Ilobun and Osogbo- Ilesa Roads. The minister promised to look into the request as the federal government is about to kick-start the process of constructing 365 roads nationwide wide.

It is also important to note that upon assumption of office, the governor inaugurated a Committee on Health Improvement which he’s personally chairing. This partially explains his visit to the Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, who incidentally is a worthy indigene of Osun. The minister expressed keen interest in partnering with the new Osun administration to develop what he called “a model healthcare system that every other state in Nigeria would emulate”.

Continuing, the minister also disclosed that through Save – One – Million – Lives Initiative, Osun State has won $20 million which would soon be released to the executive governor to kick-start the improvement of healthcare system.

Prof Adewole further said that Osun State is also one of the pilot states to benefit from the Basic Healthcare Provision Funds. Basic Healthcare Provision Funds is a special intervention to improve healthcare delivery system at all levels.

It is evident that the governor has started well. Aside the immediate gains inherent, visits of this kind would also guide policy direction. As the governor prepares for yet another round of similar impact – making visits, I cannot but wish him the very best. It is hoped that other governors will take a cue from Mr Oyetola by looking inwards for solutions rather than waste taxpayers money on unnecessary globe-trotting.

––Prince Adetayo Adekunle, Ibadan