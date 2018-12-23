Class Act! Dele Momodu Turns Ovation Red Carol into Spectacular Event

The right jockey never cracks the turntable. He knows how to tweak the stylus in tuneful measure, every deft move making up a perfect part of the melodic mix. You could liken the influential and well-connected publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Bashorun Dele Ojutelegan Momodu to the proverbial disc jockey (DJ) whose dexterity lures the Lagos party crowd to the dance floor.

Arguably, only a negligible number of journalists, whether African, Caucasian or Arabian has had the opportunity of crisscrossing the world royalty-style like Dele Momodu, publisher of the international lifestyle magazine, Ovation. In just a lifetime, he has seen the moon shine and dusk fall on all the continents of the world.

The publisher who certainly understands the intricacies and demands of his role; like the practiced jockey, he knows what to add and what to leave out in his melodic mix of thrill and funfare as the coastal ‘City of Excellence’ celebrated another edition of Ovation Red Carol proudly supported by the Iya Alaadura of the Universe, Rev. Esther Ajayi.

The event, at the prestigious Eko Hotel, Lagos, which is a potpourri of exciting musical and entertainment, drew the party crowd from far and near. The elaborate event, which paraded top politicians, respected technocrats, society big wigs and captains of industry, saw the guests shuffle and nod to the liveliest and most delightful musical tunes. No doubt, Dele has turned it to a permanent fixture in the entertainment annual calendar.

The climax of this year’s edition was the performances of A-list artiste such as Burna Boy, Mayorkun, Mr Eazi, Sinach, Sammie Okposu, Teni, Adekule Gold, Falz and ad a host of many others. With comedian, Tee A, behind the microphone, there was no dull moment and the tempo of the event went octaves higher when reigning indigenous lyricist, Burna Boy, took the stage. Seguing from his early to latest hits, the singer ensured he made many men discard their agbada while the women did away with their stilettoes as they danced without inhibitions to his music.