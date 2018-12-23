Ambode’s Supporters Deny Alliance with PDP, Accord Party

By Gboyega Akinsanmi

Supporters of Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Sunday staged a peaceful march in support of the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the March 2, 2019 election.

The supporters, who marched from the State Secretariat to the APC secretariat, denied alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Accord Party as recently reported in the media.

The march organised under the auspices of Ambode Mandate Support Group (AMSG), was well attended by thousands of Ambode’s supporters who were received by the State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, alongside other State executive officers of the party.

The Director General of AMSG, Hon. Akeem Sulaimon, said the solidarity walk was embarked upon to reaffirm Ambode’s commitment to the victory of the APC in 2019 elections at all levels in the State.

Sulaimon, also the Special Adviser on Communities & Communication, said it was to also emphasise that Ambode had truly accepted the choice of the party, noting that any contrary information was a hoax.

According to him, we are here because a lot of people lately seem to be talking for Ambode claiming to be representing his interest and we need to let the whole world know that if anyone will represent his interests, it can only be those of us that belong to his campaign.

He said, “Ambode is a man of God; he is a man who believes that the party is supreme; he is a man who has accepted the choice and the position of the party. He has accepted that Sanwo-Olu is the candidate of our great party, APC and he has equally been mobilising not just members of his group but he has been mobilising the party to ensure victory for Sanwo-Olu come 2019.”

Sulaimon denied alliance with the PDP and it’s governorship candidate, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, noting that there was no truth in some reports that Ambode’s and his allies were working against the APC in the state.

He said the governor “is a loyal party man, would not do anything to rock the boat. We are organising this to show to Lagosians and Nigerians that our principal bears no grudge; he has no ill feelings.

“If he had wanted to fight at that time, he could have fought and so if he did not fight then, why would anybody be insinuating that he wants to fight now. We are here to let you know that Ambode is not fighting.

“Ambode’s directive to us is that we should all go out and mobilise for Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Irrespective of how things might have happened, the Governor has equally benefited from the party and he says that he will not destroy the party that he has benefited from.”

After receiving Ambode’s supporters, Balogun commended them for showing commitment to the party, saying the rally was a demonstration of Ambode’s loyalty to the party.

“Trekking from Alausa to this place under this scorching sun is a tough task no doubt and it is a demonstration of your commitment and loyalty to this party; it is a demonstration of the commitment and loyalty of Ambode to APC. I want to commend you all for this.”

Among those who led the rally are Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muslim Folami; Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Benjamin Olabinjo; Chairman of Lagos Ferry Service, Hon Paul Kalejaiye; APC chieftain, Chief Denge Anifowoshe, among others.