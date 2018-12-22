Zidora Extends Operations to e-commerce, Launches Platform

Zidora Group, a service delivery company has extended its footprint in the market with its entrant in the e- commerce space.

Announcing its latest, www.arigo.com.ng, the company noted that the move represented a boost of the Nigerian fast growing and competitive e-commerce sector.

It informed further that the latest provided for an online meeting point for buyers and sellers to get the best deals.

Offering more details on the platform, Chief Executive Officer of the group, Dr. Arinze Fortune Madueke, explained that the idea was thought of to improve shoppers and sellers experience online.

“We want to create a point where everything is possible, a place where you showcase what you have for the world to see. Most times, you find people who have something to sell very urgently but you don’t know how to go about it or where to locate the would-be buyer.

“There are lots of people who desire that exact thing you want to dispose but reaching them most times is a challenge,hence we want to solve that problem. Our plan is to bring these people together, basically helping people meet at the point of their need. We offer special services of getting you anything you want.’ He said.

He added that the goal of the business was to set up a robust e-commerce platform, that will serve as a one stop digital hub and cater for all human needs.

“We will strive digitally to connect all persons, entities, companies and business into one global market through our innovative system,”