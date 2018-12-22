Quincy Ayodele Warms Up for 60th Birthday  in Dubai

If there is anything that is uppermost in the mind of celebrated herbal slimming specialist, Quincy Ayodele, it is the grand plan to mark her 60 birthday in January, 2019. She is eager to play host to family, friends and well-wishers who will be joining her in the celebration early next year in Dubai.

Being a landmark occasion, the herbal medicine expert has decided to celebrate it in a big way with her family and select friends.

Spyglass gathered that all the invited guests have started making preparations to join her in Dubai. It was gathered that the choice of Dubai for her 60th birthday is meant to find a convivial atmosphere for her friends in Africa as well as her friends and business partners from other countries of the world too. Recall that for her birthday last year, she spent time with the less privileged, in an expression of her love, at the Destitute Home in Ebute Metta, Lagos.