Nestle Nigeria Restates Commitment to Responsible Sourcing

Byn Charles Ajunwa



Nestle Nigeria has restated its commitment to responsible sourcing at its last Supplier’s Day event held in Lagos.

The event united all key players who supply raw materials, packaging materials, services and indirect materials to Nestle. This was an opportunity to consolidate existing relationships as well as ensure best practices in sourcing. With about 80 per cent local sourcing reached in 2018, the company is poised to increase the percentages where possible in the coming years.

“We work with more than 1,000 direct suppliers, 700 of which are local suppliers,” said Nestor Finalo , Supply Chain Manager for Nestle Nigeria at the event. “We hope to invest more in local suppliers who are able to meet with the quality requirements of Nestle,” he continued.

Responsible sourcing has always been at the core of Nestle Nigeria’s operations, especially in a society where consumers and stakeholders increasingly want to know what is in their food, where it comes from and how it is made. Nestle Nigeria has responded to these demands by ensuring transparency and compliance in its supply chain. The company continues to urge its suppliers to adhere to the highest ethical standards and procedures.

“All our suppliers must imbibe and adhere to good ethical practices whether in terms of labour laws, working hours or relationship with the environment. We have also put structures in place to ensure that quality is not compromised,” Mr. Finalo said.

On their part, suppliers at the event reaffirmed their trust in Nestle while identifying opportunities for improvement to better meet the company’s requirements. Commenting, one of the key players said, “We are confident that we will be able to reach and surpass Nestle’s standards on quality. We are happy about our partnership and hope to do more with Nestle in the coming years.”

In her welcome address, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka said, “The Suppliers Day presents a unique opportunity for us to celebrate everyone who supplies the products or services that help us produce high-quality nutritious products. We are certain that this relationship will be sustained in the long-term as we work together to meet consumer expectations by ensuring responsible sourcing practices.”

Nestle Nigeria reiterated its commitment to work together with its suppliers to ensure that they have all the support they need to continue to grow their businesses while contributing to the company’s growth. This is in line with Nestle’s Creating Shared Value principles.

To strengthen supplier relationships, Nestle Suppliers Day will continue to be held annually going forward. There will also be opportunities for training, skills and capacity building for the company’s top suppliers.

“This event will be carried out yearly to keep you abreast of the company’s best practices and to develop even stronger partnerships. We will also hold workshops and joint trainings to improve the quality of deliveries and empower you, our esteemed suppliers,” said Mr. Nestor Finalo in his closing remarks at the event.

Attendees at the event included top management executives of all Nestle key suppliers.