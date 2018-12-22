MTN Nigeria Appoints Funso Aina Senior Manager

Funso Aina has been appointed Senior Manager, External Relations for ICT giant, MTN Nigeria. Funso joined MTN Nigeria in January 2009, and until his latest appointment, he was the company’s Public Relations Manager where he had oversight responsibility for MTN’s reputation/perception management; stakeholder management; media relations and PR leveraging for all activities; corporate sponsorships and events management. Aina holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History (University of Ilorin, 1992) and a Masters degree in International Relations (Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, 1998). He is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). Prior to joining MTN, Funso was the Communications Manager of British Council, UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations.

Before then, he was at different times, Punch newspapers’ Chief Correspondent in Aso Rock (Presidential Villa), Abuja; Foreign Affairs Correspondent and a member of the newspaper’s Editorial Board. He has over 22 years work experience in journalism, cultural diplomacy and telecommunications.