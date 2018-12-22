CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers Optimistic of Second Round Ticket

The management, coaches and players of Rangers International have vowed to ensure that the team picks the ticket for the second round of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup after the second leg, first round clash with visiting Algerian cup champions, USM Bel Abbes on Sunday.

In a release from the Head, Media/Publicity department of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Norbert Okolie, said the players are at their peak to make the club victorious.

“The coaches and players are doing all they can to ensure that victory is achieved and get the ticket for the next round of the competition. Since the team’ returned from Algeria, the coaches have been working on the team with the hope of producing a perfect team to fly the colors of the club on Sunday,” Okolie said.

The release further quoted the coach of the Enugu side as saying, “The game is still open but we have all it takes to emerge winners at the end of the day. By God’s grace and some luck, I believe that we shall overcome the USMBA challenge.”

Also, Ghanaian shot-stopper of the team, Nana Bonsu, said, “We pray for the team from Algeria to arrive safely in Enugu but we hope to pick the ticket for the second round of the competition. No doubt, our performance so far in the competition can only be traced to the grace of God, team work and great motivation from our supporters.”

Commenting on the upcoming encounter, General Manager of the seven-time league champions, Davidson Owumi said, “Victory is all we crave for and that is what we are prepared to get on Sunday. The first leg was very tough but we shall ensure that the return leg will be easier for us and the ticket shall be in the kitty. I call on our numerous fans to come out in their numbers to cheer us to victory on Sunday.”