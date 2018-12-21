Sanusi Heads Ogun APC Caretaker Committee

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party.

In statement issued Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu, the party said the Chairman of the caretaker committee for Ogun State is Chief Yemi Sanusi while Ayobami Olubori is to serve as Secretary.

The National Working Committee of the APC had last Tuesday dissolved the party executives in Ogun and Imo states led by Chief Derin Adebiyi and Mr. Daniel Nwafor respectively.

The National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, had said during the inauguration of the Imo state caretaker committee that the reason behind the decision to sack the previous executives was to instill discipline within the ranks of APC members.

He said the new national leadership of APC was determined to build strong platform that will not be at the mercy of powerful individuals.