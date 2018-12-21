International Breweries Empowers Young Entrepreneurs

International Breweries Plc (Kickstart) youth empowerment Initiative for 2018 has come to a thrilling climax with 27 outstanding youths rewarded with varying amounts in grants totaling N29 million.

The beneficiaries cut across states of the South-west of the federation.

With this gesture, the organisation demonstrated its dedication to developing the next generation of outstanding Nigerians and African entrepreneurs who would shape the economy and political landscape.

The Country Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Micheal Daramola, said “this crop of entrepreneurs will contribute to the needed economic growth that will change the face of the region, Nigeria and the continent in the coming years”.

He also added that “with the empowerment comes big responsibility and the 27 KICKSTART beneficiaries should use the opportunity well”

Guest of Honour, Chief Babajide Agbeja, admonished the winners to be committed and to make prudent use of the grant given them.

According to him, this empowerment initiative since its commencement in 2015, has received accolades for empowering 76 young businesses.

The event also witnessed the formal inauguration of the International Breweries Plc KICKSTART Entrepreneurs Forum, which is all about getting entrepreneurs together, finding synergies and creating a tribe.

“The main aim is to engage as much as possible while exploiting on specified channels of publicity to create the needed impact by targeting the right audience. “

The Corporate Affairs Manager, Mrs. Folashade Omole, expressed appreciation to the attendees that made the event a success. She emphasised the need to build and sustain the initiatives so that more youths would benefit.