House Adjourns Plenary Till January 16

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The House of Representatives Thrsday adjourned plenary till Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

However, before the embarking on the recess, the lawmakers extensively discussed issues relating to non-release of the 2018 budget of the National Assembly and blamed the industrial action by members of staff under the auspices of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on the federal government.

Adopting a report of Hon. Babangida Ibrahim-led Committee on Finance, titled: ‘Need to Ensure Implementation of the National Assembly Budget Particularly, on Staff Matters,’ the lawmakers expressed displeasure that funds to the credit of the legislature and the judiciary have been reduced.

Debating the report, Ibrahim told the lawmakers that they were being paid N10 billion monthly as against N11bn as provided in the 2018 Appropriation