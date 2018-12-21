Court Affirms Victor Abang’s Candidature for Ikom/Boki Constituency

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept the name of Victor Abang, as the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for election into the House of Representatives’ seat for Ikom/Boki constituency of Cross River State.

The court gave the directive while delivering judgment in a suit filed by Abang to challenge the substitution of his name for that of Hon. Cletus Obun, by the party as its candidate in the election.

APC, Obun and INEC were joined as co-defendants in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1270/2018.

In his judgment, Justice Dimgba held that Abang was the winner of the primary election conducted by the APC and that he is entitled to have his name forwarded to INEC.

“A declaration is hereby made that the submission of the name of the 2nd defendant (Obun) instead of the plaintiff (Abang) as candidate of the 1st defendant (APC) for the House of Representatives seat of Ikom/Boki Constituency of Cross River State for the 2019 general election by the 1st defendant to the 3rd defendant (INEC) and the acceptance of same by the 3rd defendant is illegal, null, void and of no effect whatsoever”, the judge held.

Justice Dimgba also restrained Obun from parading himself as the APC’s candidate for election into the House of Representatives seat of Ikom/Boki Constituency of Cross River State.

The judge consequently directed APC to submit Abang’s name to INEC as its candidate for election into the House of Representatives seat of Ikom/Boki Constituency of Cross River State.