Church to Take Xmas Fiesta to Kirikiri Prison, Less Privileged

Mary Nnah

The Prisons Ministry of The Elevation Church (TEC) has embarked on a special Christmas development project for prisons in Lagos State that includes providing a borehole and perimeter lighting for the Kirikiri Medium Security Prison.

The ministry will also be donating basic supplies to hundreds of inmates as part of TEC’s initiatives for the Christmas season.

Other initiatives of TEC this Christmas season includes providing food packages and medical care for several people in the Lekki area in Lagos.

According to the lead pastor of TEC, Godman Akinlabi, in the midst of all the pomp and glamour of Christmas, the less privileged are oftentimes neglected with little or nothing to celebrate with.

One of the initiatives the fast-emerging church has planned for this Christmas season is called “Christmas Jollof”, a nod to the popular jollof rice, a staple in Nigerian homes during festive times.

Christmas Jollof is focused on providing families with food supplies to last them through the festive season.

Bags of care packages filled with rice, beans, oil, salt, milk, sugar, tomato puree and other foodstuffs will be handed to indigent families in the neighbourhood. The church aims to support at least 1000 families this December.

Another initiative, “The Soup Kitchen and Medical Outreach” is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 which is Boxing Day. This is a double outreach covering medical and feeding interventions for indigent residents of the Oniru beach communities as well as the homeless.

The first two hours of the event will be used to offer medical aid and advice while meals will be served to the people afterwards.

Also, various charitable donations of the church members which include clothes, household items, and toys for children and foodstuff will be shared.

The Soup Kitchen, which is the eight soup kitchen in the church’s history, will hold behind the Lifepointe Church, which is an extension of The Elevation Church, located at 3 Remi Olowude Way by the Lekki second roundabout, Lagos.

The LifePointe Church will hold a special carol service on December 23 while the Creative Arts department of TEC will also have a special Christmas production on Sunday December 23, 2018 at the island and mainland centres.

To wrap up the year, the Crossover Service will hold from 7pm to 10pm on Monday, December 31, 2018.

The service will hold at the island, mainland and Greater Lekki centres of the church and will also be live-streamed via the ElevationNG YouTube channel.

Finally, as the New Year approaches, The Elevation Church is set to launch a new extension to cater to the outer areas of Lekki leading up to Epe.

This will cater to those living in the Ajah-Sangotedo-Ibeju Lekki environs. The new expression will hold its first service on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at T&T Events Centre, KM 44 Lekki-Epe Expressway, opposite Crown Estate, Lagos.