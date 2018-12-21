Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni, Daddy Showkey For GOtv Boxing Night 17

The Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, will on 28 December, host the heavyweight clash between music and boxing. The occasion is GOtv Boxing Night 17, which is tagged “Boxing Jams Music”. Performing live at the show are Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Teni da Entertainer and Daddy Showkey.

With its combination of boxing and music, the event, according to Flykite Productions, the organisers, is the ultimate entertainment package for the festive season.

“Music and boxing are major sources of entertainment. It is why we have contracted four of the country’s top musical acts to add plenty of spice to the show, which will feature eight bouts, including the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental super featherweight title bout.

“Our aim is to provide a well-rounded, year-end entertainment package for Nigerians,” said Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Productions.

He added that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure fans feel safe in and around the event venue.

“Security is very important. One of our partners, KSquare Security, is a leader in the sub-sector. The firm is vastly experienced in handling events of this magnitude. In addition, we will also have government security personnel. There is nothing to fear.

“Since the event began in 2014, there has not been a single untoward incident in and around the venues we have used. This event is conceived with the family in mind,” he explained.