Fun Central Park to Host Lagos

The much anticipated Christmas Village is set to hold at Landmark Beach Front, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos. Christmas Village is a one of its kind Christmas experience in Nigeria. Pioneered by Fun Central Park and Filli Magna, the Christmas Village is an activity packed 3-day event for people of all ages to experience the true meaning of Christmas together with family and friends.

This year’s event will feature lots of food and drinks from over 40 vendors, entertainment, shopping, games and activities.

The theme park was established to create memorable experiences that exceed expectation in the Nigerian Culture. Fun Central Park aims to create FUN for all age groups to foster the enjoyment of memorable experiences, particularly in leisure activities and festive seasons.

Founder and CEO of Fun Central Park, Dotun Votu-Obada, “The vision for Christmas Village is for it to become a tourist attraction in Lagos that runs every year for at least 10 days and grows toward a 1-month experience over the years.”

Fun is an important and integral part of life and Fun Central Park aims to create fun beyond an experience and more of a lifestyle. Christmas is that special time of the year to create lasting memories with loved ones.