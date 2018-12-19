Western Digital Expands Its Product Range

Western Digital Corporation, a global leader in data technology, has expanded its portfolio of data storage devices in Nigeria. The expansion will allow consumers to access a wide range of WD®- and SanDisk®-brand products while positioning Western Digital as a premier data technology company for Nigerians.

As part of the expansion, Western Digital has introduced products catered to mobile storage solutions, which includes the iXpand™ flash drive, SanDisk Ultra™ Dual Drive m3.0, microSD™ and SD™ cards (SanDisk Extreme™ and SanDisk Extreme PRO™); in addition to SanDisk external SSDs; WD internal SSDs, and a range of internal and external hard drives, while offering after-sales support for consumers across Nigeria.

Speaking on the expansion, Ghassan Azzi, Senior Sales Manager for Africa Western Digital said, “At Western Digital we offer high-performance, high-capacity and high-quality storage solutions to fit the increasingly digital lifestyles of consumers. More and more Nigerians are capturing moments and creating and sharing memories with their smartphones, high-resolution cameras, drones and action cams. We want everyone to know that Western Digital and its consumer brands have the right storage solutions for their needs.”