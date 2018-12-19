Ringim Hails Buhari over Police Pay Increase

A retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Uba Bala Ringim, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the recent upward review of the emoluments of the Nigerian Police.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, Ringim said the decision would boost the morale of men and officers of the force, especially at this “turbulent times” of security challenges confronting the country.

Ringim also gave kudos to the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), who according to the retired DIG, initiated the process of the salary increment for the police force. He said Mungono’s recommendation was timely and commendable, considering the level of dangers confronting police personnel in the ever-increasing security challenges confronting the country.

“NSA Monguno needs to be commended for the initiative, while President Buhari also deserves special commendation for this lofty gesture to our gallant officers and men of the force. The NSA initiated what the police have been demanding for many years and I want to assure the president that officers and men of the police force will reciprocate this gesture by doubling their efforts to curbing crimes and criminality all over the country,” Ringim said.

He also felicitated with President Buhari on his 76th birthday anniversary and wished him many happy returns of the auspicious occasion.

He wished the president long life in the service of the country.