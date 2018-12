Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

As the National Assembly awaits the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari for the presentation of the 2019 budget to the joint session of the parliament, Peoples Democratic Party lawmakers are currently singing protest songs on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The lawmakers are chorusing “freedom come by struggle.”

They sang as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, entered the chamber.

Details later…