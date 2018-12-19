Group Funds Education for Indigent Members

Ugo Aliogo

The Erhurun Uneme Development Association, Lagos branch has provided funds to support the education of indigent members as part of efforts to contribute the growth of the community.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Association, Mr. Peter Balogun, said the association basically exists to cater for members’ interest and to get members to contribute in various ways to the development of our community.

He also noted that they gathered to celebrate the journey so far with members having accomplished their yearly obligation to the community with the presentation of educational materials.

“We have come together today to celebrate the journey so far with members having accomplished our yearly obligation to the community with the Presentation of Educational Materials. Today we shall dance, drink, give Awards and Family Education Support Fund to Beneficiaries,” he noted.

Award of Excellence was presented to some eminent members, traditional rulers and others.

About 10 families who are members of the association but in need of education support received the sum of N50, 000 each from the association education support trust fund.

The guest of honour at the event, Hon. Peter Akpatason, expressed delight with the growth of the association and the progress they had made thus far, adding that it is a model worthy of emulation.

“Today is something else, very unique and well organised. I want to advice those beneficiaries to judiciously use the money for the purpose for which they have been released,” he added.