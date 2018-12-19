Fayemi: I‘II Tackle Fraud in Ekiti Tertiary Institutions

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi , yesterday received the reports of the visitation panels to the state-owned tertiary institutions, with a promise to tackle all forms of improprieties and other existing decadence at the institutions for effective service delivery.

Fayemi said the idea behind the visitation was to provide a guide and make recommendations that would not only revamp the state’s tertiary institutions, but make them one of the best in the development of knowledge in the country.

Fayemi spoke in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, after receiving the reports of the panels sent to the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti; College of Education, Ikere Ekiti and the College of Science and Technology, Ijero Ekiti.

Also submitted was the report of the state-owned Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, which was suspended from air by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on July 15, 2018, while that of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) will be submitted at a later date.

Fayemi , who commended the painstaking efforts of the panels , dispelled the insinuations that the reason behind the composition of the panels was to victimise some people.

“Permit me to restate here that our intention in setting up these panels is not to witch-hunt anybody but rather to reposition the affected institutions and agency for better performance.

“As a government, vibrancy of our institutions is very essential to drive knowledge economy, which is one of our four-point agenda. We must therefore continuously focus on how to maximise the potentials of government.

“These panels were set up for stock taking. For us to move forward steadily as a government, it is imperative that we know where we were,where we are and where we are going,” the governor explained.