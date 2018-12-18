Phillips Consulting Rolls out Programmes

Phillips Consulting (PCL), an innovator in instructor led and online training has said its 2019 programme is made up of relevant training.

The firm explained that the courses were designed to empower professionals and companies to meet expected goals and outcomes.

A statement from the firm explained that a decade ago, many job titles were not in existence, but due to the constant development and the need to have specific expert functions, many job titles are coming into play. “Luckily for us, we don’t have to spend another 4-5 years in university to learn the new skill. Enrolling for a professional course does not mean we are inefficient or are about to be fired. “It simply means that we desire improved career actualisation and fulfilment. A professional training enhances our expertise in a chosen career path as the labour market is increasingly becoming more competitive.

“We need to have a skill set and knowledge that sets us apart from all other applicants. It is crucial to empower people to perform at the very highest level.

“PCL’s carefully designed and executed programs are provided through methods designed for optimal impact on participants’ behaviour.

“An ever-changing operating landscape means there is need to continuously evolve to ensure the provision of world-class learning interventions from creation through to delivery, is in alliance with global thought-leader partners around the world.”

Head of Classroom Learning, Phillips Consulting, Mr. Nwaji Jibunoh, explained: “The 2019 calendar gives a full view of our wide range of learning interventions which includes: instructor led facilitation courses, held at our training facilities with programmes covering leadership and management, workforce management, infotech and bespoke learning courses.”