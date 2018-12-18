Parliamentary Workers’ Strike: Police Take over National Assembly

The police on Tuesday took over all the entrances to the National Assembly to ensure that the day’s legislative session was not disrupted by the ongoing strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

It was also gathered that power supply, cut off by the striking workers, had been restored.

The policemen who were drafted to the complex early on Tuesday were seen at the entrances of the National Assembly complex screening visitors and other people seeking to enter the complex.

The workers had commenced their strike on Monday, blocking entrances to the complex, to press home their demand for the payment of outstanding salaries.

There were fears that the strike could threaten the presentation of the 2019 budget to a Joint Session of the National Assembly on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

National Assembly leadership had earlier called on the police to secure the complex for Tuesday’s legislative business.

Details later.