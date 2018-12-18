MultiChoice Deepens Media Relations

It was a weekend of celebration and recognition as PayTV company, MultiChoice Nigeria, held a year-end party to appreciate the support provided by the media throughout 2018.

The event which held in Lagos, also served as a content showcase, taking a retrospective look at MultiChoice’s 2018 content roster whilst providing some insight into the organisation’s local and international plans for 2019.

Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho said: “2018 was definitely a year to remember for us as we celebrated numerous milestones, including the incredibly successful Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala, end to end coverage of the FIFA World Cup, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Italia Serie A, which we brought back to our screens, and the launch of MultiChoice Talent Factory, our flagship investment initiative to train Africa’s future storytellers”.

Speaking further, Mabutho said: “MultiChoice and Africa Magic also celebrated 25 years and 15 years respectively of providing world class international and local content to viewers across the continent.

“All these successes have been recorded because of the incredible support given to us by the media across all platforms.

“As is our tradition, we celebrate and recognise the incredible role they continue to play across the industries where we operate.”

He also gave a glimpse of what to expect in the coming year including local and international shows and blockbuster movies, best sports offering, telenovelas and exciting kids’ content. Value added services such as DStv Now app, ShowMax and BoxOffice will continue to be on offer from the company, he said.

The event was hosted by Bisola Aiyeola, Big Brother Naija 2017 alumna and winner of the trailblazer award at the 2018 AMVCAs.