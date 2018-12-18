Edo HOS lauds Obaseki’s prompt salary payment, tasks civil servants on efficient, value-driven service

The Edo State Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Isaac Ehiozuwa, has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for prompt payment of salaries of civil servants, urging workers in the state to ensure efficient, value-driven service across government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Ehiozuwa gave the commendation during a Thanksgiving Mass held at the St. Mathew Catholic Church, Irhirhi, Benin City, in celebration of his appointment.

He said he was most humbled by his appointment, which came barely two weeks to his graduation from the National Institute for Strategic Studies Kuru, in Jos, Plateau State.

Ehiozuwa, who expressed appreciation to God for the appointment, noted that he will donate his first salary as HOS for the building of the Church.

He said, “My vision as new HOS is excellence in service delivery. I have competent, young and vibrant Permanent Secretaries who will support me and ensure we build a strong and vibrant state.

“All we need to do is to re-enact and rejuvenate the rules to add value to the system. I call on civil servants to observe the rules, avail themselves of training opportunities, be punctual at work, shun truancy, and delay of files. All of these will make us a civil service with a difference.”

The officiating priest at the Thanksgiving Mass, Very Rev. Fr. Jonas Nwaiwu, said happiness is key to living a fulfilled life.

“Obaseki has made the people of this area happy with his developmental strides in terms of good road construction. As the people are happy, so also will happiness be the portion of the Governor and his executives,” he prayed.

He urged the new HOS to ensure he makes his subordinates happy, adding, “do what is right, show love, compassion, be happy and make others happy. Government officials should please care for those working with them.”

Former Head of Service, Mrs. Gladys Idahor, urged the new HOS to carry his colleagues along as he needs teamwork to succeed.

She noted, “I urge him to equally carry his Permanent Secretaries along as they are his representatives in various ministries. He must be a leader not a boss as bosses don’t achieve anything.”

The Acting Director General (DG), National Institute for Strategic Studies, Kuru, Mr. Jonathan Juma, commended the state governor for appointing an alumnus of the institute as the new Head of Service of the state.

Guests who graced the Thanksgiving Mass included the Chief of Staff to Governor Obaseki, Chief Taiwo Akerele; former Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Pius Odubu, Member, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Elizabeth Ativie; Chief Judge of the state, Justice Esohe Ikponmwen, and Chairman, Edo State Civil Service Commission, Princess Mrs., Ekiuwa Inneh, among others.