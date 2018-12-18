Alleged Fraud: Ekiti Assembly Suspends LG Executives Indefinitely

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State House f Assembly on Tuesday placed 16 local government officials and 177 councilors as well as other top political officials on indefinite suspension over alleged misappropriation of funds.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elected officials were inaugurated into office December 19, 2017 during the administration of former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

This resolution was reached at the assembly’s plenary session on Tuesday, where it was resolved that the auditor general of the local government must begin forensic audit of all accounts to pave the way for more actions by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Leader of Government Business, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, said the action was taken in line with Section 7 of the 1999 constitution and Section 82 of the Assembly’s Standing Order.

Details Later…