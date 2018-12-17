Police Beef up Security in Yuletides 

IG warns personnel to remain apolitical

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the implementation of robust and elaborate security arrangement that would ensure a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebration as well as provide adequate security for all political parties in the on-going political rallies and campaigns across the country.

The arrangement which involves comprehensive crime prevention and detection strategies and other operational measures, includes the commencement of intensive raids of identified criminal hideouts, black spots and flash points across the country.

The IG, according to a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood, further directed state Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIG) to be on ground to ensure adequate safety of lives and property of all Nigerians during and after the period.

“The IG has re-emphasised same directives to all Commanders of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) to ensure deployments of their personnel under the supervision of the state commissioners of police and the FCT to flash points and crisis spots in the various commands across the country,” part of the statement said.

Moshood, while stating that personnel of the Force will be on a 24 hours surveillance and robust vehicular patrols throughout the festive periods, assured Nigerians of adequate police protection of “places of worship and venues of celebration, including strategic public places, recreation centres, shopping malls, business plazas, motor parks, government installations and other important locations so as to forestall any criminal activity and guarantee the safety of the citizenry.”

The statement, however, noted that personnel of the Force have been warned against mounting roadblock of any kind anywhere in the country, including those by revenue agencies who are prohibited by law not to obstruct any road or highway under the guise of collecting revenue.

Meanwhile, the IG has harped on the need for officers and men of the Force to remain neutral as politicians carry out nationwide campaigns for the 2019 general election.

He also appealed to politicians to be law abiding, stressing that “the Force will not tolerate any form of political thuggery, intimidation, demonstration of violent conducts and over dramatisation of political fans that can precipitate political clashes and jeopardise prevailing peace in any state from any political party or politician(s).”