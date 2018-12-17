Open Our Villages Before You Go, Tiv People Task Al-Makura

By Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

The Tiv people of Nasarawa State have tasked Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to open all their existing villages before he hands over to his successor by 2019.

The president of the state chapter of Mdzough U Tiv, a socio-cultural organisation of the Tiv nation, Mr. Benard Kyeghna, gave Al-Makura the task on the occasion of the inauguration of pioneer officials of the group in the state yesterday in Lafia, the state capital.

He said: “I pray that the state governor will also create chiefdoms for the Tiv people and reactivate the already existing village areas which have been closed down for just no reason before he hands over to his successor.”

He continued that with the advent of Mzough U Tiv in Nasarawa State, it has finally buried the existence of Kparev, Ihyarev, Nongov and Masev which gave birth to Tiv as a nation.

According to him, “I wish to draw the attention of the public to the bare fact that Mzough U Tiv is a socio-cultural group which is devoid of political affiliation. We intend to strengthen a symbiotic relationship between the Tiv people and other ethnic groups in the state.”

Kyeghna concluded that the group would serve as a strong agent that could help the government of the state in preaching peace among the Tiv people.

Pioneer officials of the Tiv nation’s socio-cultural group in Nasarawa State inaugurated by the President General of the group worldwide, Mr. Edward Ujege, included Bernard Kyeghna; president, Peter Akosu; Secretary, Peter Ahemba; youth leader, among others.